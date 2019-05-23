× ‘In Your Corner’s’ Scott Hines honored with Brad Edwards Consumer Champion Award

OKLAHOMA CITY – He was ‘In Your Corner’ for nearly three decades, and was a cherished member of our News 4 family.

On Thursday, we honored our good buddy, the late Brad Edwards.

Each year, the Oklahoma Attorney General shines a light on an Oklahoman who is also doing outstanding service in the community to honor Brad’s memory.

This year’s winner is the guy who picked up right where Brad left off, helping countless victims of scams recover, our friend, colleague, and ‘In Your Corner’ reporter Scott Hines.

Scott’s been standing up for the little guy and giving Oklahomans a voice during their darkest hour for 12 years now.

In front of a packed room, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter praised Scott for proudly upholding Brad’s legacy of consumer activism.

“Scott has brought numerous cases to the attention of my office leading to investigations, charges, and convictions of individuals who ran scams or fraudulent enterprises,” Hunter said.

Brad’s daughter, Ashton, and wife, Mary Ann, were also on hand to celebrate Brad and his legacy.

Brad was a mentor and friend to Scott. The two of them worked together for several years before his sudden passing.

“What I do remember about him was his kind heart and the way that when he had a conversation with you, he was really present with you and it was something that was real, that you can’t necessarily sum up into words,” Scott recalled.

Besides the award, the AG’s office put on Consumer Protection Day, which included a paper-shredding event.

MIDCON Shredding rolled out their giant shredder to the attorney general’s office for free.