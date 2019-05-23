× Missing barges located near Webbers Falls

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. — Two missing barges have been found after they came loose during Wednesday’s storms.

The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Facebook the barges were located several miles upstream from Webbers Falls lock and Dam 16. They are still tied together and are currently stationary, stuck on a rock jetty.

Officials say operators are working Thursday morning to secure them at that location.

ODOT closed I-40 and Highway 64 Wednesday due to fears that the barges would break through a dam on the Arkansas River and cause catastrophic flooding. I-40 and Highway 64 remain closed Thursday morning due to the incident.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for Webbers Falls as engineers continue to assess the situation.