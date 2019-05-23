National Weather Service: Tornadoes that hit Mangum, Dale rated EF-2

NORMAN, Okla. – The National Weather Service says it is having difficulty surveying damage from possible tornadoes due to ongoing flooding.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms kicked off the severe weather in the state on May 20 before the storms turned tornadic.

Around 3:20 p.m. Monday, a tornado was seen touching down to the north of Piedmont, near Okarche. The storm appeared to touch down by a wind turbine farm before the wall cloud dissipated.

At one point, two tornadoes could be seen touching the ground at the same time in Logan County.

Around that same time, a large tornado moved just south of the town of Mangum.

Initial reports indicated that the tornado had winds up to 212 miles per hour.

Now, the National Weather Service says it has rated that Mangum tornado as an EF-2.

After the sun set, the severe weather continued as heavy rain and flooding wreaked havoc on some roads.

In the early morning hours, tornado warnings were issued for storms in Oklahoma and Cleveland counties. The National Weather Service found damage from an EF-1 tornado on the east side of Norman.

Those storms eventually moved into Pottawatomie County. Several homes and trees were damaged in the town of Dale, just south of McLoud.

The NWS says it has changed the rating for the Dale tornado to an EF-2.

However, researchers say that flooding and ongoing severe weather is limiting their ability to do ground surveys of other storms.

