Officials: Lake El Reno closed for Memorial Day weekend

Posted 4:46 pm, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:50PM, May 23, 2019

EL RENO, Okla. – While Memorial Day weekend is just days away, many Oklahomans may need to change their holiday plans due to ongoing flooding.

On Thursday, city officials in El Reno announced that Lake El Reno will be closed this Memorial Day.

Authorities say that no watercraft of any kind will be allowed on the lake, and that all boat ramps are closed. Also, swimming is prohibited.

Officials say drivers should obey all road closures, and that vehicles must remain on roadways at all times.

