SKIATOOK, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol rescued a woman out of the second story of her home in order to escape flooding.

OHP officials posted a video of the rescue on their Facebook page Wednesday.

They say the woman had to climb out of the window of her home to be rescued.

Troopers are on standby in northeast Oklahoma “and could potentially be doing more of the same in the coming days.”

Schools in Skiatook are closed due to massive flooding in the area.