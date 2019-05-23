Oklahoma Task Force 1 members from Oklahoma City metro headed to Tulsa County to assist with flooding

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Task Force 1 members from the Oklahoma City metro are headed to Tulsa County to assist with flooding emergencies.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department announced a 16-member Swift Water Rescue Team and a seven-member Helicopter Search and Rescue Team left for northeast Oklahoma Thursday morning.

The OK-TF1 teams include firefighters from the Oklahoma City, Edmond, Norman, Yukon, Bethany, and Mustang Fire Departments, as well as police officers from the Oklahoma City Police Department and Information Technology Specialist from the City of Oklahoma City.