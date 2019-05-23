Precure Nursery – Mosquito Repellent Plants and Sprays

It is that time of year, late Spring, where we start to fight off those pesky mosquitos in our backyard! There are many natural plants that can help deter them. Some of the natural plants that we have are citronella, the most common one, mints, lavenders, marigolds, lantana as well as lemongrass which is getting more popular! You can combine all of these plants and put them in one pot to have sit out by your grill, so you can enjoy your family time outside! We also have Bonide Chemicals – anything with a golden shoulder label uses natural oils from those plants to help treat your yard and plants! Come see us so we can help you fight off all those pesky bugs and you can enjoy the outdoors!

