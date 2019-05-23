× River Spirit Casino Resort remains closed through Sunday

TULSA, Okla. – River Spirit Casino Resort will remain closed through at least Sunday, May 26 due to extreme flooding of the Arkansas River.

On Wednesday, the resort was closed and hotel guests were relocated to other properties.

Guests with reservations through the weekend will be contacted to reschedule their visits.

“We remain fortunate that our engineering design accounted for a 100-year-flood. However, this level of water was not a previous measurement. The new water level being released today is increasing the water on our south and north parking lots, on the front service road, on the south great lawn, in the subterranean parking and on our service road leading to our loading docks,” said CEO Pat Crofts. “All of the Resort hotel, Margaritaville and Ruth’s Chris restaurants, Margaritaville and River Spirit Casinos, Paradise Cove Theater all remain, and will remain dry. The Resort Pool is at the biggest risk at this time.”

Guests with tickets to attend the “Southern Momma” event on Saturday night will receive refunds.

According to KJRH, Tulsa city officials are asking people to prepare for flooding after the Army Corps of Engineers announced it will increase the rate of water at the Keystone Dam.