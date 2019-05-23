× Seminole police: Man arrested twice within 3 months after discovery of meth

SEMINOLE, Okla. – A man was arrested twice within a three-month timeframe after Seminole officers found large amounts of methamphetamine and money.

Officials say it started February 19, when Billy Max Hill, 75, of Seminole was arrested for possession of approximately one pound of methamphetamine and $35,000 in US currency.

Police say Hill bonded out of the Seminole County Jail on these charges.

On May 19, Hill was stopped by an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agent in Seminole near Highway 3 and Goodhope Road.

The agent used his police service dog around Hill’s vehicle.

Seminole police say the dog alerted the agent to an odor of illegal drugs and a search was conducted on Hill’s vehicle.

Approximately two pounds of methamphetamine and $3,600 in currency were found.

Hill was booked into the Seminole County Jail on charges of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.