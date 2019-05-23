× Sooner Star Romero Named Player of Year Finalist

Oklahoma senior third baseman Sydney Romero was named one of three finalists for the USA Softball national player of the year on Thursday.

She currently ranks fourth nationally in total bases (154) and sacrifice flies (six), 11th in hits (79), 15th in runs per game (1.07), 16th in slugging percentage (.837), 19th in toughest to strikeout (27.9 at-bats per strikeout), 20th in batting average (.429) and 21st in home runs (18).

The Big 12 Player of the Year is joined as a finalist by UCLA pitcher Rachel Garcia and James Madison pitcher Megan Good.

Garcia won the award last year.

OU has had a player win the award twice before, with pitcher Keilani Ricketts taking the honor in 2012 and 2013.

The winner will be named May 28.