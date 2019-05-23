× Sooners Routed by TCU, Eliminated from Big 12 Tournament

Oklahoma’s baseball team gave up a Big 12 Tournament record 14 runs in one inning and lost to TCU 15-3 in a seven inning run-rule on Thursday, eliminating the Sooners from the league’s tournament at the Bricktown Ballpark.

The Horned Frogs batted around twice in the fourth inning, hitting three home runs, including a grand slam by Josh Watson to blow the game open.

Oklahoma had scored first on a sacrifice fly by Conor McKenna to take a 1-0 lead before everything collapsed in the fourth.

The Sooners fall to 33-23, and have lost 8 of their last 11 games, and have gone 0-2 in the Big 12 Tournament in two of the last three years.

OU has lost 10 of their last 12 games at the Bricktown Ballpark.

The Sooners may have played their way out of the NCAA Tournament. They will find out Monday if they make an NCAA regional.