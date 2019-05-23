Suspect calls 911 after shooting man over pair of shoes

EDMOND, Okla. – Newly-released 911 calls reveal the moments an alleged shooter turned himself in after a man was sent to the hospital with five gunshots to the stomach.

Bernard Laster was initially arrested on a shooting with the intent to kill charge. Now, he faces assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm after a former conviction charges.

“He shot my baby daddy and my baby, my baby,” a 911 caller said.

A chaotic scene was heard on the other end of the phone.

“Is he breathing?” dispatch said. “Yes! There is blood everywhere,” the caller said.

Moments later, a second 911 call came in. This one was a different voice.

“My kids almost got hit,” the second caller said. “They were over there.”

After several calls into the police department, one, in particular, led to the alleged shooter’s arrest.

“Do you know the person who shot the person or anything like that?” dispatch said. “Uh… Kind of,” Laster said on the phone. “Are you there with him?” dispatch said. “Yeah,” Laster said.

But it turns out this caller was alone.

“Are you the actual person who shot him?” dispatch said. “Yeah,” Laster said.

The 911 dispatcher couldn’t even believe the answer.

“You’re the person who did shoot him?” dispatch said. “Yeah,” Laster said. “Where is the gun at, Snook?” dispatch said.

That one word was the last that Laster, also known as Snook, would say before officers put him in handcuffs.

Police said the shooting began over a pair of shoes.

According to the Edmond Police Department, officers were called to the Coffee Creek Apartments.

Laster admitted to police that he did pull the trigger several times because the victim took his shoes and his car.

Laster currently sits in the Oklahoma County Jail. He was released from prison in 2006 after serving a sentence for robbery and drug possession.

News 4 is still waiting on an update on the victim’s condition.