× Travelers should expect, be prepared for busy summer at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials at Will Rogers World Airport say because “vacation season” is quickly approaching, travelers should expect a busy summer at the airport.

Travelers are urged to review the basic “rules of flying.”

Arriving early at the airport is the number one rule that officials say many travelers ignore.

Since May 2018, WRWA has increased the average number of daily departures by five and the average number of daily available seats by 536. Because of this, there will be longer lines at the ticket counters and at the security checkpoint.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport a minimum of 1.5 hours prior to their departure. If you are traveling with a group, allow at least two hours.

All personal electronic items bigger than a cell phone must be removed from carry-on luggage and placed in a bin with nothing on top or underneath. This includes laptops, tablets, e-readers, handheld game consoles, etc. TSA PreCheck passengers are not subject to the new rule, although all passengers may be subject to additional screening at any time.

Officials also recommend avoiding these mistakes:

Invalid ID (including expired driver’s licenses) or no ID at all Overstuffed carry-on bags Liquids and gels over three ounces Failing to remove items when going through the metal detector or imaging machine Wearing clothing and jewelry that set off the screening machines Carrying prohibited items in checked and/or carry-on luggage.

Some areas of the WRWA have been temporarily taken out of service and there are numerous construction walls and tunnels. Visitors should be prepared for construction navigation.

Click here for more travel tips, ticket counter hours and flight information.