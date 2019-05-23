‘Truly a miracle,’ Violent tornado tears through Oklahoma panhandle, but lifts before hitting town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARPER CO., Okla. - A large, violent tornado ripped through the Oklahoma Panhandle Thursday evening.

The tornado-warned storm entered Oklahoma state lines at sunset.

4Warn Storm Team trackers estimate this tornado measured about a half mile wide at its largest.

"Truly a miracle," said KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan after News 4 trackers discovered the town of Laverne was virtually unharmed by this violent tornado. "Our prayers are answered for Laverne."

Morgan says the tornado appears to have lifted before it went over Laverne.

Unfortunately, storm tracker Cory Inmon reports at least one house about 6 miles north of Catesby was demolished by this storm.

Inmon says the tornado stripped the treas of bark near the home.

Matt Lehenbauer with Woodward County Emergency Management says at least two houses destroyed is SE Beaver County, NS169 & EW30. Officials say there are power lines down on 270.

No reported injuries at this time are being reported by Oklahoma authorities.