Western Heights Public Schools: High school graduation moved to gymnasium due to severe weather risk

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with Western Heights Public Schools say the high school graduation will be moved indoors due to a risk of severe weather.

“We have been closely monitoring the weather and according to the National Weather Service (NOAA) there is an elevated potential for inclement weather on both Friday and Saturday,” school officials said on Facebook. “Due to this potential for inclement weather, we have decided to move our 2019 Graduation Ceremony into the High School Gymnasium.”

School officials say because the ceremony will be inside now, it will restrict the number of guests per graduate allowed into the high school gymnasium.

Each graduate will be given 10 tickets for the high school gymnasium viewing. All other guests will be able to watch the ceremony via live streaming in the middle school gymnasium.

The ceremony will also be shown live on the Western Heights Facebook page.