“You have about 5 seconds to open it or you’re going to die,” Police searching for armed robbery suspects

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for two men who allegedly robbed an Oklahoma City store and threatened the clerk.

On May 21, officers were called to an armed robbery at the Dollar General near S.W. 74th St. and May Ave.

When investigators arrived at the store, they learned that two men wearing all black came into the store and demanded money.

According to the police report, the victim told officers that one of the suspects pointed a black handgun at him and told him to open the register.

“[Victim] told the suspect, ‘Take it easy, it’s going to take me a little bit to use my code to open the register.’ [Suspect] told [victim,] ‘You have about five seconds to open it or you’re going to die,'” the report states.

Witnesses say the alleged thieves got the cash and then left the scene in a black Nissan Altima.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.