8 charged with allegedly planning to distribute 100 kilograms of marijuana in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Eight people have been charged after allegedly planning to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana in Oklahoma.

According to an affidavit, the investigation began in September of 2016 when the Norman Police Department discovered a possible distribution network linked to 40-year-old Tommy Nammixay.

Authorities eventually determined that Nammixay was the leader of a drug-trafficking organization that moved large amounts of high-grade marijuana from Colorado Springs to Oklahoma City, where it was re-distributed throughout Oklahoma.

Law enforcement officials seized a total of 278.35 pounds of marijuana in the course of six traffic stops during the course of the investigation.

Officials charged Nammixay, 40-year-old Christopher Bland Byrne, 47-year-old Andrew Cory Eaves, Sr., 34-year-old Terry Don Browne, 33-year-old Lawrence Joseph Harden, 59-year-old Ralph Arthur Golden, 41-year-old Johnnie Wilmire Vinavong and 29-year-old Iliana Marcias with conspiracy to distribute.

If found guilty of conspiring to possess 100 kilograms or more of marijuana, each defendant faces a maximum potential penalty of 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000,000. This crime carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison. Each defendant would also be required to serve a term of supervised release of at least four years and up to life.