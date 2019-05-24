× Adam Levine is leaving ‘The Voice’

After 16 seasons and a major bromance with fellow coach Blake Shelton, Adam Levine is leaving “The Voice.”

The news was announced on “Today” Friday by “Voice” host, Carson Daly.

Daly noted that the Maroon 5 frontman was one of the original coaches to launch the reality singing competition and has notched three victories on the show.

“He’ll always be a cherished member of ‘The Voice’ family, and of course we wish him nothing but the best,” Daly said.

Levine had previously been announced as returning for Season 17 of “The Voice,” along with Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

With Levine’s departure, former coach Gwen Stefani will be returning to take over his chair.

Stefani is currently dating Shelton, whom she met during her time on the show.