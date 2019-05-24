× Army Corps of Engineers increasing water release from Keystone Dam

TULSA, Okla. – Flooding is at an emergency level in Tulsa.

The Army Corps of Engineers is increasing the water release from the Keystone Dam. It is now releasing 250,000 cubic feet of water per second. Officials say they expect to keep it at that level through Sunday, May 26.

Those living near the Arkansas River are being told to evacuate. The Arkansas River winds through Tulsa and the surrounding communities like Jenks and Bixby.

Officials say they have a number of concerns, including the age of the levees that were built years ago to protect against flooding.

Officials are worried the longer the water crushes against the levees, the more likely they are to fail.