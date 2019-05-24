Assault suspect arrested in Logan County after found hiding under home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN CO., Okla. - A Logan County man was arrested Friday morning after running from law enforcement for almost a day, but a tip from a source led them right to the suspect, who was found hiding under a Guthrie home.

“They were outside surrounding the house and they had their guns out. And I said, ‘What are they doing?’” said Ellie Briney, who lives across the street.

Briney was surprised to see multiple law enforcement departments on her street Friday morning.

Law enforcement had just spent the last day searching for John Griffin Jr. and they found him in a tough spot.

“We kept hearing noises underneath. So, when we heard the noises underneath, we knew he was under the house,” said Troy Dykes, Logan County Undersheriff.

Griffin was wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman and stealing her car just the day before. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said she was found left on a county road with blood on her face after Griffin had struck her.

Griffin reportedly later ditched her car at a local hotel, then spent the night sleeping in a field before he was found hiding under a home.

“We cut up the floor to locate where he was at and we were able to get him into custody after that,” Dykes said.

Briney saw it all unfold from right across the street. She says the ordeal was terrifying.

“We were just stuck here. I called my family. I called our church. I called everybody I could think of to pray because it was a serious situation,” Briney said.

The sheriff’s office said Griffin has a criminal history and were concerned he had weapons on him.

Briney said she was just glad it wasn’t any worse.

“I hope he learns a lesson from all of this. He changes his whole attitude and atmosphere. It can happen. I know that. But boy he sure put us through a lot of fear,” Briney said.

Griffin was booked into the Logan County Sheriff’s Office on a $250,000 bond. His charges are still pending.