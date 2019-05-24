Blanchard family receives rain of a different kind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLANCHARD, Okla. - Oklahoma has seen its fair share of rain this week but one neighborhood saw a shower of oil along with it.

Homes and even pets are covered in the toxic sludge.

A Blanchard family has only lives in their house for six months and now oil is plastered to their home and they are worried if it is safe to be outside.

“My eyes are burning,” Daniel Kennedy said. "Are these my allergies? What is going on?”

But Daniel Kennedy said it wasn’t from the tree pollen in the air.

“I had to go inside and flush them,” Kennedy said.

That’s when he found a shower of oil blanketing his home, his children’s playground and even his pets.

“If it’s like this then it’s on the grass and everything is that way now,” Kennedy said.

A striking sight for Kennedy but striking oil isn’t new in this part of Blanchard.

Three wells sit near his home.

According to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, a nearby well was being capped when a gas bubble burst, launching black gold into the air and onto Kennedy’s neighborhood.

“It should be taken more seriously,” Kennedy said. “Just fix it. That’s all we want.”

The operator of the well, Charter Oak, has hired a third party clean-up company.

The OCC set to monitor the process.

“It’s one of those deals where it looks like it’s clean but it’s already bleeding back through,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said his car, windows, and backyard fence remain plastered with oil.

The same yard his three children and his pets love to play in.

“Is it actually harmful to kids or not?” Kennedy said.

The protective father not afraid to fuel the fire.

“Once again you are tearing up my house and property just to earn a little bit of money,” Kennedy said.

The Oklahoma Corporate Commission tells News 4 they are an environmental agency, which makes their services limited when it comes to fixing the homes.

Any property damage would have to go through district court.