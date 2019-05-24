× Cowboys Shut Out Baylor in Big 12 Tournament

Oklahoma State got masterful pitching and shut out Baylor 5-0 in the Big 12 Baseball Tournament on Thursday night at the Bricktown Ballpark.

Jensen Elliott and Peyton Battenfield combined to give up just three hits to the Bears, while the OSU offense did enough to get the win.

Trevor Boone drove in Colin Simpson and Andrew Navigato with a single in the fourth inning to make it 2-0.

OSU then added three runs in the sixth inning on a two-run home run by Simpson and an RBI single by Carson McCusker to score Navigato.

Oklahoma State is now 2-0 in the tournament and will get Friday off, moving to Saturday’s bracket final at 12:30 to play the winner of Friday night’s TCU-Baylor elimination game.

OSU will have to be beaten twice to keep them from advancing to the championship game Sunday.

The Cowboys improve to 34-17 on the season.