Cowgirls Fall in Game 2 of Super Regional

Posted 8:16 pm, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48PM, May 24, 2019

Oklahoma State's softball team struggled offensively and gave up a four-run third inning to Florida State, losing 4-1 to the Seminoles in Game 2 of the super regional in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday night.

Florida State got all of their runs in the third inning, first on a walk with the bases loaded by OSU pitcher Samantha Show.

Former Southmoore star Sydney Sherill then hit a sacrifice fly to score another run to make it 2-0.

The Seminoles then added two more runs on a single by Elizabeth Mason to go up 4-0.

OSU answered with a run in the bottom of the third inning when Rylee Bayless reached on a fielder's choice and an error allowed Sydney Pennington to score.

The Cowgirls couldn't get anything else going and the super regional is now tied at a game apiece.

Game 3 will be Saturday at 11:00 am with the winner advancing to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

