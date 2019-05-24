× DEQ: Boil orders lifted for Sardis Lake, Konawa Assembly of God water systems

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has announced that the boil order for the Sardis Lake and Konawa Assembly of God water systems have been lifted.

The water is now safe for human consumption.

The Sardis Lake Water Authority, located in Pushmataha County, boil order was issued due to the presence of high turbidity and low chlorine.

The Konawa Assembly of God water system, located in Seminole County, boil order was issued due to the presence of E. coli.

The following water systems purchase water from the Sardis Lake Water Authority, and have also had the boil order lifted:

• Clayton PWA

• Pushmataha Co. RWD #1

• Pushmataha Co. RWD #5 (Nashoba)

• Latimer Co. RWD #2

Two systems that purchase water from the Sardis Lake Water Authority are still under the boil order.

Those systems are:

• Sardis Lake Corps of Engineers facilities at Potatoe Hills

• Sardis Lake Corps of Engineers facilities at Sardis Cove