Duncan police on edge after shooting

DUNCAN, Okla. – Police officers in Duncan are on alert after one of their patrol cars was damaged in a shooting.

This past weekend, investigators say the Duncan officer was responding to a call when several shots were fired in his direction.

Officials say the patrol car was hit twice, but the officer was not injured.

Authorities say they do not know if the original call was legitimate, but the shooting is making everyone on the force uneasy.

Duncan police are asking anyone with information to call them or the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office.