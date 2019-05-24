× Governor Stitt: All 77 counties under State of Emergency

OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Kevin Stitt today declared a State of Emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties impacted by flooding and severe storms.

“As severe weather and heavy rainfall have continued, numerous areas have experienced widespread, significant flooding, tornadoes, high winds, and large hail. Damage assessments are ongoing and, in some areas, cannot be completed until floodwater recedes.”

The State of Emergency was originally signed on May 1 for 52 counties and later amended on May 8 to include 14 additional counties.

Under the executive order, state agencies can make emergency purchases and acquisitions needed to expedite the delivery of resources to local jurisdictions. The declaration also marks a first step toward seeking federal assistance should it be necessary.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management continues to ask residents impacted by recent flooding and storms to report damages to their property at damage.ok.gov . Reporting damage helps local and state emergency managers better coordinate response and recovery efforts. Residents can report damage to homes, businesses or agriculture through the online survey.

Oklahoma officials also remind the public that the best way to support survivors of emergencies or disasters in Oklahoma is with cash donations to reputable voluntary organizations. Cash donations allow relief organizations or survivors to purchase what they need, when and where they need it.