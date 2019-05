× Jay tornado rated as an EF-2

JAY, Okla. – Officials in Delaware County have rated a series of tornadoes that touched down on Wednesday night.

In Delaware County, the communities of Jay, Salina and Butler were all impacted by the severe storms.

In Jay, several buildings were damaged and trees were uprooted.

The National Weather Service rated the tornado that began on the northwest side of Jay as an EF-2.

In Salina, a survey team found EF-1 to trees in the area.