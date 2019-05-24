NWS: Tornado southwest of Laverne rated EF3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARPER CO., Okla. - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman has given the tornado near Laverne Thursday night a preliminary rating of EF3.

The NWS estimates this tornado made it up to 145-150 mph while near Laverne.

This tornado moved into far northwest Ellis County from southeast Beaver County, immediately destroying a home on the county line.

A pickup truck at this residence was destroyed with most of the truck carried three-tenths of a mile northeast, and some pieces caught in trees and fencing more than one-half mile northeast.

The tornado moved northeast into Harper County damaging numerous power poles and trees.

The last known damage from this tornado was approximately 5 miles south-southwest of Laverne.

Officials say the tornado traveled 5.75 miles and was approximately 1500 yards wide.

This summary is only for the Ellis and Harper County portions of this tornado path. For information for Beaver County, Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle, information will be provided from the National Weather Service office in Amarillo, Tx.