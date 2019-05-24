Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Officers involved in standoff with armed man in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City officers were dealing with a standoff with an armed suspect early Friday morning.

Early Friday morning, police received a call about a man with a gun at an apartment complex near S.W. 59th and Walker.

Investigators say the situation started as an argument between a man and a woman inside one of those apartments. At some point during the argument, the man pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the woman.

However, she was not injured.

She called 911 and told dispatchers that the man has a warrant out for his arrest in another county and is armed with a gun.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were able to get the woman out of the apartment safely.

However, the man refused to leave, which led to a standoff.

So far, he has not been identified.

