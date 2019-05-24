× Officials: 83 injuries reported due to severe storms across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – As severe weather and flooding continues to impact communities across the state, officials are continuing to assess the situation.

Beaver County Emergency Management reports that there is damage to homes after a tornado hit the area on Thursday night.

Power is currently out in Okay, Fort Gibson and Braggs.

Muskogee County Emergency Management reports that a mandatory evacuation order is still in place for Webbers Falls. Parts of Ft. Gibson remain under a voluntary evacuation order.

Wagoner County Emergency Management reports voluntary evacuations in Wagoner County all low-lying areas near the Arkansas and Verdigris rivers.

Tulsa Area Emergency Management says close to 1,100 residents in the Tulsa area have been impacted by the flooding in that area.

So far, 83 injuries have been reported to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Getting help:

The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs reports that veterans that have been impacted by the recent weather may be eligible for a Financial Grant. Visit their website at okvets.ok.gov and click on the “get help” tab to find a service officer or location near you to assist. You can also call 918-781-7766 or 405-523-4000 to locate a service office or location near you.

Okfuskee County Health Department staff provided tetanus shots to community members.

The Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps is calling for certified animal response volunteers to care for displaced animals in Tulsa County. An Emergency Small Animal Shelter has been set up at the Expo Square Pavilion. The Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps is also coordinating with the American Red Cross to support shelter needs in Tulsa, Muskogee, Warner and Fort Gibson.

Southern Baptist Disaster Relief is providing 150 meals at the Muskogee Emergency Operations Center.

American Red Cross shelters are open at the following locations:

Crosstown Church of Christ, 3400 E. Admiral, Tulsa

First Christian Church, 2424 N. Main, Miami

Bacone College, 2299 Old Bacone Rd, Muskogee

Church on the Word, 1511 Culwell Rd, Warner

Roland High School, 300 Ranger Blvd, Roland

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3700 Woodland Road, Bartlesville

Faith Church, 1901 W 171st, Glenpool.

How to help:

Make a cash donation to reputable voluntary organizations.

Do not send additional items unless specifically requested by a local community.

Do not send unsolicited donations of used clothing, miscellaneous items or perishable foods, which must be sorted, warehoused, transported and distributed.