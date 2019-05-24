Oklahoma teacher arrested for allegedly committing lewd acts with student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla.- An Oklahoma teacher was arrested Thursday for allegedly committing lewd acts with a student.

“The parent said she had some concerns about a relationship that her 16-year-old daughter and a teacher at Harrah High School were having,” said Mark Myers, with the Oklahoma County Sherriff’s Office.

Charles Copeland was arrested on Thursday afternoon for committing lewd acts with one of his female students at Harrah High School. The affidavit says the 29-year-old is the victim’s coach and teacher.

Copeland was arrested after the victim’s mother found text messages detailing the pair’s encounters.

“Since they have this information and were able to work with the parent that was able to provide them evidence, they were able to move very quickly in this case,” Myers said.

The affidavit said deputies were given several pages of text messages between the teacher and the victim. Deputies went to Harrah High School the same day and put Copeland under arrest.

According to the affidavit, in the text messages, Copeland said quote, “Today did you think of us 'doing' it at all? ;) haha.”

The victim responded saying, “yes I did right after we kissed a couple of times definitely.”

Other texts included explicit discussions about sexual acts.

“He will be facing a complaint of lewd acts with a child under the age of 16. Obviously, that’s a felony count,” Myers said.

Officials say this should serve as a reminder to parents.

“Be very cognitive of what’s going on with their phones and check them every once in a while. I know that can cause an issue between parents and their kids, but obviously, we want to make sure they are safe.”

As of Thursday evening, Copeland is still listed on the school’s website. So far, there is no word on if he still works for the district.