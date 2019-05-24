× OU stripped of US News & World Report ranking

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma has been stripped of its US News & World Report ranking due to reports of false data.

Every year, colleges are ranked based on a number of factors, including alumni donations.

According to the OU Daily, the university’s giving rate was listed at almost 14 percent. However, data shows the average number was half of that, just seven percent.

Another report reveals the university forged the numbers for two decades.

“We provided corrected information when we found that incorrect data had been provided previously,” OU told News 4 in December. “Due to this, the university conducted an inquiry into this matter.”