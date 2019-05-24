Ponca City Police: Two area neighborhoods evacuated due to flooding

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Ponca City Police say they are evacuating two local neighborhoods due to flooding and washed-out roads.

Officials say residents in the Bellflower and Rosedale neighborhoods are being evacuated at this time.

There are also a lot of roads closing down.

Authorities are warning anyone who lives downstream from Kaw Dam of flooding.

Webb’s bar in Ponca City crumbling because of flooding. Owners say it was always a place full of music! So sad to see it go. @kfor pic.twitter.com/Wg4oRO7RO2 — Emily Akins (@akins_emily) May 24, 2019

Webb’s bar on Lake Road has collapsed along with the road due to the high water.

The owners say it’s been around for close to 35 years and is always full of live music.

The Kay county sheriffs office says starting at noon Friday, the dam is releasing at 106,000. They are currently out monitoring the flood plain.