Ponca City Police: Two area neighborhoods evacuated due to flooding

Posted 2:46 pm, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 03:59PM, May 24, 2019

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Ponca City Police say they are evacuating two local neighborhoods due to flooding and washed-out roads.

Officials say residents in the Bellflower and Rosedale neighborhoods are being evacuated at this time.

There are also a lot of roads closing down.

Authorities are warning anyone who lives downstream from Kaw Dam of flooding.

Webb’s bar on Lake Road has collapsed along with the road due to the high water.

The owners say it’s been around for close to 35 years and is always full of live music.

The Kay county sheriffs office says starting at noon Friday, the dam is releasing at 106,000. They are currently out monitoring the flood plain.

