Remains found in Coal County may be missing Wapanucka man

COAL COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities believe that a body found in Coal County may be that of a missing man.

According to KTEN, the remains were found in a rural area along County Rd. 1780 in Coal County.

Investigators believe they may belong to Stephen Simonds, who disappeared from Wapanucka on May 14.

At this point, the remains have not been positively identified, but Simonds’ case is being investigated as a murder.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office says Nakoda Brumley and Johnny Lowe, Jr. were arrested in connection to the case.