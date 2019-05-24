Restoration company teaching Oklahomans how to clean a flooded home

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local disaster restoration company is using a unique tool to educate people about how to properly clean a flooded home.

Spring rainfall has led to many flooded streets, highways, and homes around Oklahoma.

The road to recovery after a home or business floods, as Mike McDaniel with Trilink Restoration Services knows well, can be a lengthy one.

Not only do they educate flood victims when they respond to disasters, but they also teach people about the effects flooding can have on their home or business using a unique tool that they call their ‘Flood House.’ It’s the only one of its kind in Oklahoma.

“We’ll flood it. We’ll show them how the extraction process works,” McDaniel said. “This water is contaminated and when you’re trying to dry a home or business out and restore it, it needs to be handled a little bit differently.”

McDaniel also said people often don’t realize things like pressed wood, upholstery and even clothing that was soaked by flood waters needs to be thrown out.