× Roads remain closed as rain continues to pound Oklahomans across the state

OKLAHOMA CITY – Roads and highways across Oklahoma are still closed Friday evening as another round of heavy rain batters the Sooner State.

To check current road conditions in Oklahoma, call ODOT’s road conditions hotline at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997) or click here.

BECKHAM CO.

The I-40 southern service road (old Route 66) at MM19 is closed for extended repairs due to road damage.

CHEROKEE CO.

SH-80 is closed four miles west of Hulbert near Fort Gibson Lake.

SH-80 is closed near the Canyon Rd. access area just north of Fort Gibson.

COTTON CO.

SH-5B is closed between SH-5A and US-70.

DELAWARE CO.

SH-127 is closed near Jay just west of US-59 due to a damaged drainage structure.

JOHNSTON CO.

SH-48A is closed to through traffic between the SH-48 junction in Coleman and SH-7 in Milburn due to a damaged construction detour.

KAY CO.

US-77 is closed between SH-156 and southern Tonkawa.

LEFLORE CO.

SH-9A is closed northeast of Spiro, west of Fort Smith, Ark.

LOGAN CO.

SH-74F is closed between Cashion and SH-33 due to pavement damage.

LOVE CO.

SH-77-Scenic is closed at Lake Murray Spillway.

MAYES CO.

SH-82 is closed at Grand River south of Langley.

MUSKOGEE CO.

SH-10 is closed at Big Greenleaf Creek 3.5 miles south of Braggs.

SH-10 is closed two miles east of the US-62 junction near Fort Gibson.

US-62 is closed between SH-80 near Fort Gibson and SH-165 in Muskogee.

SH-104 is closed at Coal Creek near Haskell.

NOBLE CO.

SH-156 is closed between Marland and US-60/US-177 in Kay County.

NOWATA CO.

SH-10 is closed east of US-169 near Lenapah due to damage to a drain.

SH-28 is closed between US-60 and US-169.

OTTAWA CO.

SH-125 is closed one mile south of SH-10 in Miami.

US-59/SH-10 is closed one mile west of US-69 near Miami.

SH-10 is closed between US-69 to one mile east of the SH-69A junction in Miami.

SH-69A is closed 1.5 miles north of SH-10 near Miami.

US-69 is closed between SH-125 and US-59/SH-10 near Miami.

SEQUOYAH CO.

SH-64D is closed east of Roland, west of Fort Smith, Ark.

TULSA CO.

SH-51 is closed just west of SH-97 near Sand Springs.

SH-11 is closed between Sperry and Skiatook.

WAGONER CO.

Southbound US-69 is narrowed to one lane north of Muskogee at the Arkansas River but is anticipated to close completely. Drivers should use SH-51 or locate an alternate route now.

SH-16 is closed near the Muskogee Turnpike just north of Muskogee.

SH-16 is closed northwest of Okay.

SH-72 is closed from East 201st south to just north of the Arkansas River bridge near Coweta

WASHINGTON CO.