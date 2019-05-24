× Russian agent being held at the Grady County Jail

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. – A Russian agent is behind bars in the Grady County Jail.

Maria Butina pleaded guilty last year to attempting to infiltrate conservative political circles to influence American politics for Russia.

Earlier this week, a video of Butina in the Grady County Jail, asking the public to help with her legal expenses, was posted on Instagram.

Butina says her lawyer is filing an appeal in the case.

She is expected to spend the next 18 months in the Grady County Jail in Chickasha.