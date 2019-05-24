× Several lakes closed ahead of Memorial Day weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY- The rainfall this week is making lake levels rise around the state, which is causing some closures for Memorial Day weekend.

Lake Arcadia and Lake El Reno are two of the local lakes that will be closed this weekend. Officials say all boat ramps will be closed, and no swimming will be allowed at the lakes.

At Keystone State Park, the lower part of the Lake Country Campground will be closed.

Due to high water at Foss State Park, sites 11-40 in the Cottonwood Campground will not be available for RV camping.

At Lake Thunderbird State Park, 15 tent sites in the North Sentinel Campground are unavailable, and the North Sentinel sailboat and south dam boat ramps are closed, along with fishing docks at Fisherman’s Point.

Here’s a list of some of the local lakes that have some type of closure:

American Horse Lake – No boats are allowed, and bank fishing and tube fishing are only permissible. Bass fishing is catch and release only.

Arcadia Lake – Closed due to flooding.

Birch Lake – Lake is still flooded, so the docks are underwater and Birch Cove is still closed.

Grand Lake O' the Cherokees – Use extreme caution if you venture out onto the lake, especially around unfamiliar flooded docks and slips. If they aren't grounded properly, electricity could be an additional hazard. Large amounts of debris is flowing down into the lake.

Kaw Lake – Use extreme caution around the water. If an area is closed off do not enter.

Keystone Lake – Water release from the dam is still at high volumes near 100,000 cfs.

Lake El Reno – Closed due to flooding.

Lake Tenkiller – Many ramps and boat access areas are underwater. Use caution due to submerged structures and debris.

Lake Texoma – The lake is very high so boaters should use caution.

Oologah Lake – Caution should be used on the lake for floating debris. Many campgrounds and boat ramps are closed.

Webbers Falls Reservoir – Before fishing one should make contact with the Corps of Engineers for the most current water conditions and information on new boat ramps closing. At this time the water is at or near flood stage. Use caution at this time while boating.

Before heading to the lake, you should call the lake to get the latest conditions.

Officials say there will be some road closures, so drivers should not drive around or move barricades.