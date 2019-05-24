Small communities cleaning up after tornadoes in northeastern Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAY, Okla. - Small communities in northeastern Oklahoma are dealing with damage after being hit by tornadoes on Wednesday night.

In Delaware County, the communities of Jay, Salina and Butler were all impacted by the severe storms.

In Jay, several buildings were damaged and trees were uprooted.

Claude and Tonya Phillips left their home before the storm hit, and returned when neighbors told them that the storm had passed.

"As we [were] coming down the dirt road, we started seeing damage.. and we got probably three-quarters of a mile down the road, and we couldn't come no farther, so we got out and walked. And when I started walking, I knew it was bad," said Claude Phillips.

The entire roof of their home was blown away, and several of their sheds were either blown away or flipped on their sides.