Sooner Softball Team Starts Supers With Shutout

Oklahoma’s top-ranked softball team shut out Northwestern 3-0 in Game 1 of their best-of-three NCAA super regional at Marita Hynes Field in Norman on Friday.

OU pitcher Giselle Juarez struck out 11 Wildcats and gave up just two hits in earning the pitching victory.

Oklahoma got a run in the first inning on a double by Jocelyn Alo that scored Sydney Romero.

OU added two runs in the fifth inning.

Romero led off the inning with a double, then scored on a double by Caleigh Clifton to make it 2-0.

Shay Knighten reached on an error later in the inning to score Clifton to put the Sooners up 3-0.

Oklahoma improves to 53-3 on the season.

Game 2 of the super regional is Saturday at 3:00 pm, and Game 3 if necessary will be Sunday at 1:00 pm.

Oklahoma is attempting to make their fourth straight Women’s College World Series and 13th in program history.