Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center closes amid flooding fears

SPIRO, Okla. – As additional rainfall wreaks havoc on communities across the state, an archaeological center says it is being forced to evacuate due to flooding fears.

The Spiro Mounds Archaeological site stretches across 150-acres and resides near the Arkansas River.

As water levels rise along the Arkansas River, organizers at the Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center say they are closing due to possible flooding.

“The Corps has just informed us that by Sunday the entire bottoms area will be under water, including the Spiro Mounds Center. We will be closed until further notice! Keep [u] the prayers,” the center posted.