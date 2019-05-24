Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Stillwater police warning residents after skimmer found at convenience store

Posted 8:47 am, May 24, 2019, by

STILLWATER, Okla. – Police in Stillwater are warning residents to check their credit card statements after a skimmer was found at a local convenience store.

Last week, officers received information that a skimmer was found on a point-of-sale credit card machine at Shepherd’s convenience store.

Investigators say that one suspect distracted the clerk, while the other applied a skimmer to the machine at the counter.

Authorities say the skimmer will capture your credit card information and store it locally on the skimmer. The suspect will then return at a later date to retrieve the skimmer from the card machine. The information is then generally sold on the black market.

“The Stillwater Police Department encourages individuals who use point-of-sale credit card machines to be vigilant and to ensure a skimmer has not been attached to the device. A skimmer is typically loosely attached to the point-of-sale machine so the suspect(s) can quickly remove it at the later date. Skimmers have been used at ATM, point-of-sale gas pumps, and point-of-sale machines at cash registers. A person can slightly pull on the location used to read their card to see if a skimmer is attached,” the department posted on Facebook.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.