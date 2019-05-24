Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Veteran’s body found after truck swept away in floods

Posted 7:07 am, May 24, 2019

KAY CO., Okla. – Officials in Kay County say a 77-year-old man’s body was recovered Thursday after he disappeared earlier this week.

On Wednesday, authorities discovered Larry Larimore’s truck underneath a bridge, submerged in water.

Sadly, Larimore’s body was found on Thursday afternoon in a field near Blackwell.

Investigators believe the Navy veteran drove into high water and was swept away when he opened the door to his truck.

Lairmore’s family remembers him as a man who never missed a birthday and sent his loved ones a greeting card weekly to say hello and that he was thinking of them.

