First responders assisting in extracting victims at El Reno hotel

Posted 11:48 pm, May 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:58PM, May 25, 2019

EL RENO, Okla. – First responders are on the scene of significant tornado damage in El Reno and are working to extricate people from a hotel.

Officials were called to the American Budget Value Inn after a tornado ripped through the town around 10 p.m. Saturday.

4Warn Storm Team tracker Chris McBee says 34 people were inside the building and crews trying to get people out.

There are confirmed injuries at this time.

El Reno Police and Fire have asked everyone to stay off the roads as they continue to assess the damage.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.

