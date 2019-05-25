× Officials responding to multi-victim shooting in NE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – First responders are on the scene of a shooting with multiple people shot in northeast Oklahoma City.

Officers were called to the scene near NE 26th and Kelley just before 9:30 p.m.

OKCPD has confirmed that there are 4 victims in the shooting.

Authorities say the victims were standing in front of the store when a green SUV pulled up and began shooting.

5 people were shot, and 4 were transported to a local hospital.

Officers say multiple suspects are possible.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.