Watch Now: severe weather coverage
Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Officials responding to multi-victim shooting in NE OKC

Posted 9:37 pm, May 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:04PM, May 25, 2019

Shooting near NE 26th and Kelley, Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – First responders are on the scene of a shooting with multiple people shot in northeast Oklahoma City.

Officers were called to the scene near NE 26th and Kelley just before 9:30 p.m.

OKCPD has confirmed that there are 4 victims in the shooting.

Authorities say the victims were standing in front of the store when a green SUV pulled up and began shooting.

5 people were shot, and 4 were transported to a local hospital.

Officers say multiple suspects are possible.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.