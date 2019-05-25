× OSU Softball Headed to the Women’s College World Series

For the first time since 2011, Oklahoma State softball is headed to the Women’s College World Series.

The Cowgirls got a steady performance from Samantha Show early on. She pitched four strong innings with four strike outs. While she was rolling, the offense got the bats working.

OSU head coach Kenny Gajewski was upset with how his squad hit in game two and adjustments were made. In the top of the third Cheyenne Factor hit an absolute bomb to left field to give OSU a 1-0 advantage. After OSU got Sydney Pennington on base, she tried to steal. Chelsea Alexander laid down a bunt, but Florida State’s pick off throw was wild. That sent Pennington to third. Thanks to some heady base running from Alexander, she got herself in a rundown and allowed Pennington enough time to score. 2-0 OSU.

Florida State got on the board in the fifth with a run which chased Samantha Show from the game. But the OSU defense stepped up. Logan Simunek came in with runners on second and third and one out. She proceeded to strike out her first batter and Kiley Naomi made an impressive grab to end the threat.

Leading 2-1 in the sixth, Samantha Show got hit in the knee by a pitch. Shalee Brantley came in to run for her and it paid off. She tired to steal second, but again, errors cost Florida State big time. Brantley advanced to third and on the ensuing pitch, Maddi Sue Montgomery hit a sac fly to score Brantley to give the Cowgirls a 3-1 lead.

The reigning national champions wouldn’t go quietly. Anna Shellnutt hit a bomb to left which pulled the Noles within a run. However it was not to be as OSU held on to take down Florida State 3-2.

The Cowgirls advance to their eighth Women’s College World Series in school history. OSU faces the winner of Tennessee and Florida in Oklahoma City.