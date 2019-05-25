× Sooners Sweep Northwestern To Make 13th Women’s College World Series

The OU softball team shut out Northwestern 8-0 to sweep their series against the Wildcats, and advance to the Women’s College World Series for the eighth time in nine years.

The Sooners hit five home runs, in the win, to break the school record for a single season with 108 home runs.

Sydney Romero, Jocelyn Alo, Grace Green, Caleigh Clifton and Lynnsie Elam all hit home runs for the Sooners.

Patty Gasso’s group will open the WCWS against Alabama at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

OU improved to 54-3 with the victory.