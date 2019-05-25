× Tulsa Police: Water moccasins found in flood waters

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa Police Department says citizens need to be extra cautious because water moccasins have been found in flood waters.

According to the University of Florida Department of Wildlife and Ecology, there are a few ways to tell the difference between a harmless water snake and a venomous water moccasin, but even non-venomous watersnakes will bite, so the best policy for dealing with snakes is to leave them be.

BODY SIZE: Venomous Water Moccasins have bodies that are VERY thick and heavy for their length, and short, thick tails. A harmless snake the same length would be much more slender and would have a much longer, thinner tail. LARGE, BLOCKY HEADS: Venomous Water Moccasins have large, blocky heads and their necks are distinctly narrower than their heads. Harmless watersnakes have slender heads that are more narrow and less blocky, and they lack obvious necks. HEAT-SENSING PITS: Venomous Water Moccasins have heat-sensing pits on the side of their nose, looking almost like a second nostril.

Most of these identifying markers need to be seen up close, so it’s best to give all snakes a wide berth if spotted.