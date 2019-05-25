× White House approves request for Oklahoma flood aid

OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Kevin Stitt requested the first federal aid yesterday afternoon and the White House approved the request today less than 24 hours later for 10 Oklahoma counties.

Counties included in the emergency declaration are Haskell, Kay, Le Flore, Muskogee, Noble, Osage, Pawnee, Sequoyah, Tulsa, and Wagoner.

The declaration authorizes federal resources to assist state and local governments as they continue to respond to the widespread, significant flooding. These resources may include industrial size generators, bottled water, cots, and blankets.

“We appreciate the President’s prompt response to our request for federal aid and we will continue to stay in close touch with the White House and federal authorities as we try to help communities keep their residents safe from this deadly flooding,” said Gov. Stitt. “Many Oklahoma communities have been hit hard, and we will be doing everything possible to help them today in their time of need and in the weeks to come.”

State authorities will continue to assess the need for additional federal disaster aid to cover further response and recovery costs, including possible federal assistance for homeowners impacted by flooding. Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is working with FEMA and local emergency management officials to secure all eligible assistance warranted by these dangerous floods.

Oklahoma remains under a statewide declaration of emergency.