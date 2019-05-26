2 killed, dozens injured after El Reno tornado, officials say

EL RENO, Okla. – The City of El Reno held a press conference Sunday morning to give an update following deadly storms.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, a tornado warning was issued for Canadian County after a tornado was spotted in the area and on radar.

Residents in the area had only a few minutes of warning before the tornado touched down.

Emergency crews were called to the American Budget Value Inn after it suffered extensive damage due to the tornado.

Initial reports indicated that at least 30 people were inside the motel when the storm hit the building, later traveling to the Skyview Trailer Park.

According to Mayor Matt White, everyone at the motel has been accounted for.

On Sunday morning, emergency crews were still searching through the rubble at the mobile home park to continue looking for possible victims.

All residents in the mobile home park were evacuated to the VFW in El Reno.

According to White, a total of 29 people were taken to the hospital with minor to critical injuries. 16 were transported from the scene and 13 were taken in private vehicles. At least two people were killed during the storm.

The medical examiner will identify the victims.

White says the tornado hit near I-40 and Highway 81 at the Diffee and Rick Jones car dealerships, the mobile home park, and the motel, then traveling across the highway.

“We just cannot do it without all the help we’ve had,” said White, adding that agencies from across the state have stepped up to help. “The people of El Reno are the strongest people I’ve ever met in Oklahoma. We’re caring, kind and it’s a very trying time for us.”

White says the tornado had at least a two-mile path and debris has been found further than that.

According to NWS, evidence of an EF2 tornado has been found at the scene so far.

Weather officials say they will continue surveying the damage on Sunday.

City officials are asking the public to give first responders space as they continue their search and rescue efforts.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the eastbound and westbound I-40 off-ramps (mm 125) to US-81 and northbound and southbound US-81 in El Reno at I-40 are closed through Sunday evening for emergency management operations in the area and for storm debris clean-up.

Southbound US-81 is detoured to eastbound SH-66 while northbound US-81 is detoured at the eastbound I-40 on-ramp.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area throughout the day.

Overall, White is asking for prayers.

“Pray for the families, people have absolutely lost everything. you’re not going to believe the devastation,” he said. “We’re a family here in El Reno, we’re a community, we’re a tight-knit group.”

The Red Cross is on the scene to assist with recovery efforts.

VFW, located at 1515 S. Rock Island in El Reno, opened its doors to help those who were in need of a place to stay.

Organizers at VFW say they are in need of blankets, diapers, sleeping bags and water in order to help those storm victims. Donations can be dropped at VFW.

A gofundme has also been set up as a tornado relief fund.